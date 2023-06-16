Jacqueline Fernandez Faces Online Criticism For Changing Name On Instagram

Jacqueline recently made a change to her name spelling on Instagram.

Jacqueline Fernandez recently made a change to her name spelling on Instagram, which has garnered criticism and trolling from fans and social media users.

Jacqueline has been in the limelight for various reasons, including her involvement in the conman Sukesh Chandra Sekhar money laundering case and a public feud with Nora Fatehi. However, this time the target of the trolling is her decision to alter her name spelling, a personal choice she made.

Previously spelt as Jacqueline, the name now reads 'Jacqueliene' on the popular actor's Instagram handle, although she has not changed her surname. As soon as this change was noticed by social media users, they quickly took to trolling her for it.

One Reddit user commented, 'So there's a LIE in it now?' while another wrote, 'I could never even spell her previous name, now she added more letters to it.' Several others left comments expressing similar sentiments, such as continuing to spell it as 'Jacklin' and implying that the change implies more lies from Jacqueline.

Some users also remarked on the difficulty of spelling her name, jokingly referring to it as an alien name.

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Rohit Shetty's film 'Cirkus' alongside Ranveer Singh. She is set to appear in the upcoming film 'Fateh' opposite Sonu Sood.

