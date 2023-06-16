Manav Kaul Discloses Sushant Singh Rajput's Big Hotel Room During Kai Po Che Filming

Manav Kaul shares memories of working with Sushant Singh Rajput on Kai Po Che

Kaul reveals Rajput had a larger hotel room due to his star status

Kai Po Che starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh

In a recent interview, Manav Kaul opened up about his experience working with Sushant Singh Rajput on the set of Kai Po Che. According to Kaul, Rajput was assigned a larger hotel room compared to the rest of the cast, as he was already an established star in the industry.

During a recent interview, actor Manav Kaul fondly reminisced about his experience working with the late Sushant Singh Rajput on the film Kai Po Che directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

When asked about his memories of Sushant, Manav shared how they spent time together during the film's production, highlighting that Sushant had a more spacious hotel room compared to his own, as he was a renowned star. Manav further mentioned that he stayed in a comparatively smaller room.

The film Kai Po Che starred Sushant Singh Rajput, along with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie was based on Chetan Bhagat's novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life from 2008. Despite not being one of the main characters, Manav Kaul portrayed a significant role as Bittu Mama.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Manav Kaul discussed his experience working with Sushant Singh Rajput. He shared “I knew Sushant a little bit from the theatre circuit.

I had only one scene with him in the movie. But we used to hang in his hotel room. Because he was a big star, he was given the bigger hotel room. I was in a smaller place; it’s normal.”

“I’d go over to his room, we had dinner there, we played the guitar. He used to enjoy video games a lot. It was fun… I like to say that Kai Po Che is my first film, because when I returned to acting after 12 years, I felt that the industry had changed.

Actors were having serious conversations about performance, there was sync sound, more thought was being paid to the craft,” the actor added.

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame in the television industry with his role in the popular show Pavitra Rishta (2009-2011). He transitioned to the film industry in 2013 with his debut in the highly acclaimed and commercially successful film Kai Po Che.

Tragically, on June 14, 2020, Sushant was discovered deceased at his residence in Mumbai. Wednesday commemorated the third anniversary since his untimely passing.

Manav Kaul, however, marked his entry into Bollywood with the successful fantasy movie Jajantaram Mamantaram in 2003. Following that, he has appeared in numerous films and television series.

Recently, he was featured in Netflix's Fame Game and Prime Video's Jalsa.



