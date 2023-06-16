Neha Kakkar's Romantic Photos With Rohanpreet Singh Silence Divorce Rumours

Neha Kakkar dispels divorce rumors with cozy Instagram photos alongside husband Rohanpreet Singh

Fans relieved as Neha and Rohanpreet's selfies indicate a happy and strong bond amidst speculation

Neha shares heartfelt caption, expressing joy from their recent vacation together

Amidst speculation about their marriage, Neha Kakkar took to social media to share photos with her husband Rohanpreet Singh, indicating that everything is fine between them.

Neha Kakkar, the singer, has effectively debunked divorce rumors surrounding her and husband Rohanpreet Singh by sharing recent selfies on Instagram. Concerns arose among fans when Neha celebrated her birthday without Rohanpreet present. However, Neha's latest social media post suggests that the couple is currently enjoying some quality time together on a vacation.

Neha Kakkar shared a series of selfies with her husband Rohanpreet Singh during their evening outing. One of the pictures captured a tender moment as Rohanpreet affectionately kissed Neha on the cheek. Neha opted for a black outfit while Rohanpreet sported a casual white shirt.

In the caption of her post, Neha Kakkar shared her thoughts, “Back in town from the Best holidays spent with Hubby!! @rohanpreetsingh.”

In response to Neha Kakkar's post, Rohanpreet expressed his thoughts by leaving a comment, “What a trip my love!” Seeing them together fans are also relieved. Another wrote, “U saved lives of lot of people by posting this picture..vrna logo ko attack aya hua tha ki where was Rohu on your birthday (people kept wondering about Rohanpreet).” “Acha hua behn tumne post daal di... Nh in logo ne toh divorce krwa dia tha tumhara (Good that you posted finally),” added another one.

Rumors of marital issues between Neha and Rohanpreet sparked after Neha celebrated her birthday on June 6. Neha posted several pictures on Instagram, showcasing different parties she had with her parents and friends. While her parents showered her with gifts and decorated the house, Rohanpreet was not seen in those photos. Similarly, during her celebration with friends, including cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree, Rohanpreet was absent.

Despite their history of social media public displays of affection, fans grew concerned when Rohanpreet Singh did not wish Neha Kakkar or like her posts, adding to the divorce speculations.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh exchanged wedding vows in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on the morning of October 24, 2020. In the evening, they had a Hindu wedding ceremony and celebrated with a lavish wedding reception.

