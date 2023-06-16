Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Thoughts On Balance Between Work And Life

Priyanka emphasized the importance of finding a sense of balance with one's partner.

Priyanka stated, "This is my career, and this is what I do for a living."

She expressed her desire to delve deeper into her acting career.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a globally recognized star who has achieved great success through hard work, recently discussed the significance of work-life balance.

According to Priyanka, maintaining a work-life balance is achievable when there is a sense of equilibrium with one's partner and family. She acknowledged that she heavily relied on her husband, Nick Jonas, to help her achieve that balance in her own life.

During an interview, the actress, known for her role in 'The Citadel,' emphasized the importance of finding a sense of balance with one's partner and family. She expressed gratitude for her husband's support while she was filming the series, highlighting the crucial nature of work-life balance.

Priyanka stated, 'This is my career, and this is what I do for a living. But being able to find the time to prioritize what's important is crucial.'

In the same interview, Priyanka also shared her aspirations to further her work in the Hollywood film industry. She expressed her desire to delve deeper into her acting career in this part of the world, indicating that she feels there is still much more to accomplish in her English language work and Hollywood ventures.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in the American web series 'Citadel.' She is now set to make her return to the Bollywood silver screen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee le Zaraa,' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, as reported by India Today.