Saif Ali Khan And His Sons, Ibrahim And Taimur, Attend 'Adipurush' Premiere

Saif Ali Khan attends Adipurush screening with sons Taimur and Ibrahim

Saif Ali Khan's elder son Ibrahim also poses for photographers before entering the cinema

Adipurush receives mixed reviews, with fans praising it while critics express disappointment

Saif Ali Khan, along with his sons Taimur and Ibrahim, was spotted at the Adipurush screening in Mumbai on Friday. The actor, who portrays the character of Lankesh in the film, was accompanied by his children for the movie's premiere.

A video capturing their arrival at the theater on the film's opening day has emerged.

In the footage, Saif Ali Khan is captured stepping out of his car in a relaxed attire, donning a blue T-shirt and denim pants. As he noticed the presence of the media, he greeted them with a thumbs up gesture.

Accompanied by his nannies, Taimur followed behind. Saif's elder son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, also joined them and posed for the photographers before entering the cinema to watch the film.

Saif Ali Khan, a renowned Bollywood actor, is a father of four children. His eldest son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh and is also the sibling of actress Sara Ali Khan.

After separating from Amrita Singh, Saif married Kareena Kapoor, and they have two sons together, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Ibrahim is now preparing for his entry into the world of Bollywood.





3 Adipurush receives mixed reviews, with fans praising it while critics express disappointment 3 Saif Ali Khan attends Adipurush screening with sons Taimur and Ibrahim 3 Saif Ali Khan's elder son Ibrahim also poses for photographers before entering the cinema





Directed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' is a cinematic retelling of the epic Ramayana. The film features Prabhas portraying the character of Raghav, inspired by Lord Rama, while Kriti Sanon portrays Janaki, inspired by Sita. Saif Ali Khan takes on the role of Lankesh, drawing inspiration from the character of Ravana. The movie also includes Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in supporting roles.

Released on Friday, the film has achieved the largest release across India in 2023. It is available in 2D and 3D formats, catering to audiences in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. With an overwhelming response in advanced bookings, industry experts predict a massive opening for the film.

Adipurush has garnered a mixed response, with fans praising the film while critics expressing their disappointment.

The reviews of the film vary, with some applauding it and others expressing their discontent, “Adipurush is merely a Bollywood-ised version of one of the most epic tales that ever existed. If you keep the story aside for it's largely known to all, the execution turns out to be a messy blend of over-the-top CGI and passable VFX, and making it worse are the intentionally funny dialogues that sound misplaced in a sensitive and mythological story.'







