Shah Rukh Khan Faces Discomfort, Woman Kiss Without His Consent

Shah Rukh Khan, the renowned Bollywood star, found himself in an uncomfortable situation when an overzealous female fan kissed him without his consent, causing a stir at a glitzy event organized by Emaar Properties in Dubai.

While meeting his ardent supporters, one woman took it upon herself to go a step further and planted a kiss on the cheek of the actor.

The incident has drawn the ire of Shah Rukh Khan's fans, who are expressing their disappointment with the woman's intrusive behavior and lack of respect for his personal space.

A video capturing the incident quickly went viral, showing Shah Rukh Khan backstage surrounded by his bodyguards. As he engaged with a couple of fans, one person shook his hand and embraced him in a polite manner.

However, another woman approached him unexpectedly, kissed his cheek, and even grabbed his face before swiftly walking away, wearing a smile on her face.

Fans wasted no time in expressing their disapproval of the woman's actions, describing them as cringe-worthy, particularly noting her expression following the kiss.

Shah Rukh Khan, being a seasoned celebrity, is accustomed to such incidents from his dedicated fans and has not commented on the specific incident.

Shah Rukh Khan, widely recognized as a legendary figure in Bollywood, continues to garner immense popularity with each new film, and his fanbase remains steadfast.