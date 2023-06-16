Shahid Kapoor Talks About His ‘South Audience Don't Accept Hindi Films’

Shahid Kapoor clarifies his statement about South Indian audience not watching Hindi films

He emphasizes the universality of cinema and calls for no boundaries in Indian art and artists

He believes there should be no division and calls for a big heart and acceptance from all audiences

Actor Shahid Kapoor addressed his previous statement urging the South Indian audience to wholeheartedly watch Hindi films, providing a vague clarification.

In a recent Twitter 'ask me anything' session for the promotion of his upcoming movie Bloody Daddy, he responded to several questions, including one regarding his request to the South audience.

Shahid wrote in his tweet, “How about a BLOODY qna sess with DADDY.” A Twitter user wrote to him, “Sir you said south Indian audience don't watch Hindi films? Why? You have such thinking we love to watch every movie if it is good. We love movies sir.”

In his response, Shahid emphasized the significance of cinema, emphasizing that it transcends any particular language barrier. He said, “Of course I love South Indian films myself. Especially during the lockdown watched so many. Idea is cinema is universal now more that ever. So there should be no boundaries in Indian art and artists. And thank you I love you all very much.”

In a recent interview, Shahid Kapoor called upon the South Indian audience to embrace Hindi films. The actor emphasized the need for mutual acceptance, stating that just as the Hindi audience wholeheartedly embraces South Indian films, the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada audience should reciprocate by watching Hindi movies as well.

He also told, 'Mujhe nahi lagta we should draw any kinds of lines, and I would say that for even the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada audience, I would say ki aap bhi Hindi films dekho, kyuni Hindi audience toh dil khol ke aapki films accept kar rahi hai. Toh aap bhi hamari films accept karo, toh hi toh cinema grow karega.'

'Toh khula dil hona chahiye, woh acceptance honi chahiye aur har taraf se honi chahiye (There should be no division. Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada audience should also accept Hindi cinema the way the Hindi audience has wholeheartedly accepted south Indian films. They should also have a big heart). I feel like everybody should work with each other... everybody should come together to add more value, so more people go to the theatres. But everybody should have the same attitude.'

In addition to 'Bloody Daddy,' Shahid Kapoor is set to star in an upcoming untitled romantic film alongside Kriti Sanon.







