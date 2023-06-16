Taapsee Pannu Speaks Out On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark

Taapsee Pannu was asked about her views on camps in Bollywood.

She acknowledged the existence of Bollywood camps.

She expressed that she cannot fault anyone for prioritizing their own careers.

A few months ago, Priyanka Chopra discussed the prevalence of Bollywood camps that often influence casting decisions. She emphasized the importance of conversations centred around merit to counteract the dominance of such camps.

Recently, Taapsee Pannu was asked about her views on camps in Bollywood. While she refrained from scrutinizing someone else's comments, she shared a similar perspective. She acknowledged the existence of Bollywood camps, which have been a part of the industry for a significant period.

During an interview, Taapsee Pannu stated, 'Yes, Bollywood camps are widely known. They have been present since forever. These camps can be formed based on an actor's social circle, a particular agency, or a group they are associated with, and people's loyalties vary accordingly.'

However, Taapsee does not harbour any animosity towards Bollywood. She does not attribute industry bias towards outsiders and believes that everyone has the right to choose their collaborators in films. Taapsee expressed that she cannot fault anyone for prioritizing their own careers.

3 She expressed that she cannot fault anyone for prioritizing their own careers. 3 Taapsee Pannu was asked about her views on camps in Bollywood. 3 She acknowledged the existence of Bollywood camps.

She admitted that she was always aware of the industry's bias and unfairness, but she refuses to let it turn her into a 'bitter person.' She acknowledged her understanding of the challenges she would face and acknowledged that the odds would often be against her.

Taapsee said, 'And if, despite all that, you still decide to be a part of this industry, it is your choice, and you cannot later complain about it.'

She also noted that camp culture and favouritism exist to some extent not only in the film industry but also in most other industries, except perhaps sports. She added that individuals without a background in the industry have to consistently deliver exceptional work over the years and prove themselves with every film to establish their own place.