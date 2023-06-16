Vijay Varma Shares His Mom's Response To His Wedding Photos With Alia Bhatt

During an interview, Vijay talked about his mom's reaction after seeing his photo with Alia.

He narrated the whole story by showing a photo frame of him and Alia.

The picture was taken on the set of their film Darlings.

Actor Vijay Varma has been making waves in the industry with his recent projects. After his impressive performance in the film Dahaad, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah, Vijay is now eagerly awaiting the release of Lust Stories 2, where he stars alongside his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia. Amidst his busy promotional schedule, Vijay shared an interesting incident involving his and Alia Bhatt's wedding picture at his home.

During an interview, Vijay provided a glimpse of his new sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. He proudly showcased his favourite corner, which displayed gifts he had received from friends, including a photo frame featuring himself and Alia dressed in wedding attire. The picture was taken on the set of their film Darlings. Vijay recounted how his mother was taken aback upon seeing the photo frame.

He revealed, 'This is a wedding picture of me and Alia Bhatt from the Darlings set. It's photoshopped, we didn't shoot this. My mother freaked out, she was like, 'Did you get married?' It was a practical joke on her.' Vijay also spoke highly of his experience working with Alia. They had previously collaborated in Gully Boy and Darlings. He praised her as an easy-going, dedicated, and professional actor who brings something new to each take, fostering a collaborative atmosphere on set. He described her as highly competent and one of the best in the industry.

In the midst of these developments, Vijay and Tamannaah recently confirmed their relationship. After several rumours, the couple officially acknowledged their bond.

In a recent interview, Tamannaah referred to Vijay as her 'happy place' and mentioned that their connection had developed naturally. Currently, they are preparing for the release of Lust Stories 2, which has garnered excitement among netizens. The anthology series also features Neena Gupta, Kajol, Angad Bedi, and Mrunal Thakur.