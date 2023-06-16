10 Grams Of Gold Price Up By Rs2,315 To Rs191,530

10 grams of gold price up by Rs2315 to Rs191,530

KARACHI: The price of gold per ounce in the international market has increased by 36 dollars to the level of 1965 dollars.

After the increase in the international market, the price of gold per tola in Pakistan has increased by Rs 2,700 to Rs 223,400.

Similarly, the price of ten grams of gold has increased by Rs 2315 to Rs 191530.

