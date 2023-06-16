Gold Rate In Karachi Today On, 16 June 2023

language: English
Web Desk 16 Jun , 2023 12:30 AM

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-Carat gold rate in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 221100 on Friday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

GOLD RATE IN KARACHI

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 189560 the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 173762 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 202674.

GOLD PRICE IN PAKISTAN, 16 JUNE 2023

GOLD PURITY RATE
Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs.189560
Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 221100
Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 173762
Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 202674
Gold per Ounce 24k Rs. 537400

