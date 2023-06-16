Gold Rate In Karachi Today On, 16 June 2023

- Gold rate in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 221100
KARACHI: A single tola of 24-Carat gold rate in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 221100 on Friday.
Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.
GOLD RATE IN KARACHI
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 189560 the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 173762 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 202674.
GOLD PRICE IN PAKISTAN, 16 JUNE 2023
|GOLD PURITY
|RATE
|Gold 24K per 10 Grams
|Rs.189560
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Rs. 221100
|Gold 22K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 173762
|Gold 22K per Tola
|Rs. 202674
|Gold per Ounce 24k
|Rs. 537400
