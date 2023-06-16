Hyundai Elantra 2023 Price In Pakistan

Prices range from PKR 6,599,000 for base GL variant to PKR 7,130,000 for top-of-the-line GLS variant in Pakistan.

The Hyundai Elantra is a stylish and reliable compact sedan known for its fuel efficiency and advanced features. It offers a comfortable and spacious interior, along with a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.

The Elantra comes with modern technology, including a touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone integration, and advanced safety features. With its attractive design and affordable price, the Hyundai Elantra is a popular choice among compact car buyers.

In Pakistan, the Hyundai Elantra 2023 is available in different variants, with prices ranging from PKR 6,599,000 for the base GL model to PKR 7,130,000 for the top-of-the-line GLS variant. These prices are for the ex-factory models of the Hyundai Elantra in Pakistan.

Hyundai Elantra Exterior

The Hyundai Elantra 2023 showcases an elegant and streamlined design. Its front grille takes a prominent position and is complemented by dynamic LED quad projector headlamps. LED daytime running lights enhance its stylish appearance. The rear of the car boasts sporty rear combination LED tail lamps, while the two-toned rear bumper with reflectors adds to its athletic appeal. The Elantra features a sleek, coupe-like roofline and is equipped with a smart electric sunroof. LED lights adorn the side mirrors for improved visibility, and a shark fin antenna adds a finishing touch to the rear end of the vehicle.

Hyundai Elantra Interior

The Hyundai Elantra 2023 offers a luxurious interior with leather-wrapped seats that have adjustable headrests, height, lumbar support, and footrests for the front seats. The rear seats also feature adjustable headrests, an armrest with cupholders, and a 60/40 split option for increased storage flexibility.

The car is equipped with a supervision TFT LCD instrument display that includes an Optitron meter, digital speedometer, and tachometer. The three-spoke leather-wrapped power steering has tilt and telescopic adjustments, as well as steering switches for audio, voice command, and the Multi-Information Display (MID).

In terms of entertainment and connectivity, the center fascia houses a 7-inch LCD supporting radio, mp3, Bluetooth, and rear camera connectivity. The audio experience is enhanced by six speakers.

Additional interior features include a dual-zone air conditioner with rear ventilation and climate control in the Elantra GLS variant. The car also offers wireless and USB charging facilities.

Safety features include an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) and brake assist. The Elantra is equipped with a push-button start/stop feature, automatic central door locking, speed-sensing door lock, and manual child safety lock. Keyless entry with a smart key and welcome lamp, along with an immobilizer, provide enhanced security.

Convenience features comprise a remote fuel-lid opener, remote boot-lid opener, and smart trunk opener. The Elantra also offers driver-assist features such as electronic stability control, hill start assist control, traction control, and auto-cruise control.

Hyundai Elantra Engine

Model Hyundai Elantra 2023 Engine 2.0-liter inline 4-cylinder MPI Gasoline DOHC Power 154 horsepower Torque 195 Nm Transmission 6-Speed Automatic Fuel Tank Capacity 50 liters







