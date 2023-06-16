Hyundai Tucson 2023 Price In Pakistan

Hyundai Tucson Price Starts at PKR 8,230,000 for FWD A/T GLS Sport and goes up to PKR 8,859,000 for AWD A/T Ultimate.

The Hyundai Tucson is a popular compact SUV known for its stylish design, comfortable interior, and advanced features. It offers a smooth and efficient ride, making it a great choice for both daily commuting and adventurous trips.

The Tucson comes with a range of engine options, including gasoline and diesel variants, providing flexibility in terms of power and fuel efficiency. It offers ample space for passengers and cargo, with a well-designed cabin and versatile seating configurations.

The ex-factory prices of the Hyundai Tucson 2023 in Pakistan start at PKR 8,230,000 for the FWD A/T GLS Sport variant and go up to PKR 8,859,000 for the AWD A/T Ultimate variant. These prices are for the Hyundai Tucson models in Pakistan.

Hyundai Tucson Exterior

The Hyundai Tucson 2023 showcases a commanding front design highlighted by a hexagonal grille and full LED headlamps with LED static bending and Auto Leveling Device, accompanied by dedicated LED daytime running lights (DRLs). At the rear, the Tucson features a noticeable light bar spanning the tailgate, a sleek spoiler with a high-mount stop lamp, full LED tail-lights, and side mirrors equipped with puddle lamps for enhanced visibility. Additionally, the Hyundai Tucson 2023 offers a panoramic sunroof, creating an open-air atmosphere for passengers.

Hyundai Tucson Interior

The Hyundai Tucson 2023 offers a sleek and luxurious interior that complements its striking exterior design. The dashboard spans the width of the car, presenting a stylish appearance. The electrically powered 4-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel adds to the upscale feel. Vehicle information is displayed on the Super Vision 4.2-inch TFT LCD behind the steering wheel, featuring two round dials.

In terms of seating, the FWD Sport variant is equipped with fabric-covered seats, while the AWD variant features leather-covered seats. Both variants provide an 8-way adjustable driver's seat with 2-way lumbar support, and the AWD variant offers additional 8-way adjustments for the passenger seat. The rear seats can be split 60/40 to increase the available boot space.

Hyundai Tucson Engine