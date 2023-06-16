Pakistan Gets One Billion From China

SBP confirmed Pakistan has received one billion dollars from China.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan received one billion dollars from China on Friday.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has also confirmed that Pakistan has received one billion dollars from China. The amount of one billion dollars from China has been transferred to the account of the central bank.

Sources say that the one billion dollars received from China is a commercial loan and after receiving one billion dollars from China, Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have increased.

It should be noted that Pakistan had paid China in advance this week and China is returning this money to Pakistan.

It should also be remembered that China has given all possible support to Pakistan to get a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).