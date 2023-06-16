Rupee strengthens against dollar on Friday

Dollar is at Rs 287.19 at the close of business in Interbank

In open market, dollar became cheaper by 2 rupees

KARACHI: The last day of the business week witnessed an improvement in the value of the Pakistani Rupee against the US Dollar.

Dollar is at Rs 287.19 at the close of business in Interbank, Dollar was at Rs 287.37 at the close of business in Interbank on Thursday.

The US dollar was 18 paise cheaper against the Pakistani rupee at the Interbank on Friday while the dollar appreciated by 26 paise during the business week.

In the open market on Friday, the dollar became cheaper by 2 rupees, after which the price of one dollar has become 297 rupees.