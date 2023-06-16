- Rupee strengthens against dollar on Friday
- Dollar is at Rs 287.19 at the close of business in Interbank
- In open market, dollar became cheaper by 2 rupees
KARACHI: The last day of the business week witnessed an improvement in the value of the Pakistani Rupee against the US Dollar.
Dollar is at Rs 287.19 at the close of business in Interbank, Dollar was at Rs 287.37 at the close of business in Interbank on Thursday.
The US dollar was 18 paise cheaper against the Pakistani rupee at the Interbank on Friday while the dollar appreciated by 26 paise during the business week.
In the open market on Friday, the dollar became cheaper by 2 rupees, after which the price of one dollar has become 297 rupees.
End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
690,366,779[+5*]
DEATHS
6,891,513[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,581,106[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]