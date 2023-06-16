SBP Is Going To Issue Rs10,000 Currency Notes?

KARACHI: A picture of a Pakistani currency note of Rs 10,000 is circulating on social media, with reference to which it is being claimed that the State Bank of Pakistan is about to issue a new currency note of Rs10,000.

Social media users, who saw the picture, are deploring the poor state of the Pakistani economy and the declining value of the rupee. However, if someone looks at this note carefully, he/she will see several things that indicates that this image of the new note is fake.

For example, on this note, the name of State Bank Governor Yasin Anwar, who had been the State Bank Governor from October 19, 2011 to January 31, 2014, while the current State Bank Governor is Jameel Ahmed.

It should be noted that any new note bears the name of the current State Bank Governor and not the former Governor.

In this regard, when the officials of State Bank of Pakistan were contacted, they said that the State Bank is not issuing any new currency notes worth Rs 10,000, people should not pay attention to such rumors and first to confirm such news, advising to visit Bank of Pakistan official website and social media accounts.

It should be remembered that the rumors of the release of a new currency note of 10 thousand rupees came to light in 2018 as well.



