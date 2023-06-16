Toyota Teases A New C-HR Model

Toyota has unveiled a teaser for the next-generation C-HR, set to be launched on June 26.

It is anticipated to incorporate elements from the Crown, Prius, and Aygo X with a unique front fascia.

After its initial release in Europe, the C-HR is expected to make its debut in ASEAN markets.

Toyota has unveiled a teaser for the next-generation C-HR, set to be launched on June 26. Toyota Europe described it as an exciting and sophisticated compact SUV with a stylish design and innovative technologies.

The rear lightbar on the second-generation C-HR suggests that it will follow the design of the December 2022 concept. If this holds true, the new model is expected to be even more unconventional than its 2016 predecessor.

Once again, the C-HR will place a greater emphasis on its design than its utility. It is anticipated to incorporate elements from the Crown, Prius, and Aygo X with a unique front fascia. Based on the concept photos, the rest of the body is likely to showcase angular lines and a distinctive silhouette.

3 After its initial release in Europe, the C-HR is expected to make its debut in ASEAN markets. 3 Toyota has unveiled a teaser for the next-generation C-HR, set to be launched on June 26. 3 It is anticipated to incorporate elements from the Crown, Prius, and Aygo X with a unique front fascia.

After its initial release in Europe, the C-HR is expected to make its debut in ASEAN markets. According to the report, the exact price and specifications will be disclosed during the official launch.

The C-HR is set to enter multiple markets and directly compete with the Honda HR-V Hybrid. The price and features of the C-HR will play a crucial role in influencing buying decisions for potential customers.