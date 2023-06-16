Al Pacino & Noor Alfallah Revealed Their Newborn Son Name

- Al Pacino's girlfriend gave birth to a baby boy named Roman Pacino.
Al Pacino has become a father of four as his 29-year-old girlfriend gave birth to a baby boy named Roman Pacino.
Confirming the news, Al Pacino's representative, Stan Rosenfield, stated, 'I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino. No other statement or comments will be provided.'
Reports of the 83-year-old actor's girlfriend being eight months pregnant had earlier surfaced, generating significant public interest. Al Pacino shared his thoughts on the joyous occasion, expressing that it is a very special moment for him.
He acknowledged his excitement, stating, 'It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.'
According to sources, Noor Alfallah hails from an affluent background and was raised in a wealthy family in Beverly Hills, California. An insider revealed that she is mature for her age and has had a privileged upbringing, being well-connected and accustomed to a fast-paced lifestyle.
The source also mentioned Noor's preference for older men, stating that she has been attracted to them since she started dating. Described as creative and aspiring to a career in the entertainment industry, Noor is said to be a sweet and fun girl.
Overall, the birth of Roman Pacino has brought joy to Al Pacino's life, and he embraces this new chapter with excitement and gratitude.
