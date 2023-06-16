Al Pacino & Noor Alfallah Revealed Their Newborn Son Name

Al Pacino's girlfriend gave birth to a baby boy named Roman Pacino.

Noor Alfallah hails from an affluent background.

She was raised in a wealthy family in Beverly Hills, California.

Al Pacino has become a father of four as his 29-year-old girlfriend gave birth to a baby boy named Roman Pacino.

Confirming the news, Al Pacino's representative, Stan Rosenfield, stated, 'I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino. No other statement or comments will be provided.'

Reports of the 83-year-old actor's girlfriend being eight months pregnant had earlier surfaced, generating significant public interest. Al Pacino shared his thoughts on the joyous occasion, expressing that it is a very special moment for him.

He acknowledged his excitement, stating, 'It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.'

3 She was raised in a wealthy family in Beverly Hills, California. 3 Al Pacino's girlfriend gave birth to a baby boy named Roman Pacino. 3 Noor Alfallah hails from an affluent background.

According to sources, Noor Alfallah hails from an affluent background and was raised in a wealthy family in Beverly Hills, California. An insider revealed that she is mature for her age and has had a privileged upbringing, being well-connected and accustomed to a fast-paced lifestyle.

The source also mentioned Noor's preference for older men, stating that she has been attracted to them since she started dating. Described as creative and aspiring to a career in the entertainment industry, Noor is said to be a sweet and fun girl.

Overall, the birth of Roman Pacino has brought joy to Al Pacino's life, and he embraces this new chapter with excitement and gratitude.