Chris Hemsworth Wants To Keep Viewers On Their Toes With Thor 5

Chris Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has hinted at the possibility of wielding his hammer once again.

However, he also expressed his concerns regarding reprising the iconic character.

During an interview, the star of Extraction was asked about returning to his Marvel role, to which he responded with a playful 'Maybe!' Hemsworth, mindful of his words, explained that he is uncertain about the future phases of the MCU. While discussions and ideas are being thrown around, nothing is officially confirmed.

Having appeared in multiple MCU films, the 39-year-old actor shared his desire to experiment with different styles and genres if he were to revisit the Norse god character. He expressed the importance of not overstaying his welcome and not wanting audiences to grow tired of seeing him in that role.

Hemsworth mentioned that if there is genuine audience interest and an exciting and enjoyable concept, he would be open to reprising the role.

The actor further reflected on his enjoyment of reinventing the Thor character in the past, expressing his enthusiasm for finding new ways to keep the portrayal unpredictable. While he does not have a definitive answer yet, he expressed his willingness to explore how to achieve that reinvention once again.

Hemsworth has been a part of the Marvel universe, portraying the lightning-wielding Thor, for over a decade.