Daniel Radcliffe is the former student of Hogwarts.

The actor portrayed Harry Potter in the original film series.

He shared his thoughts on the possibility of appearing in the new Harry Potter series.

Daniel Radcliffe, the former student of Hogwarts and the actor who portrayed Harry Potter in the original film series, has shared his thoughts on the possibility of appearing in the new Harry Potter series currently in development.

In a conversation, Radcliffe expressed doubt about making a cameo in the new series, stating, 'I don't think so, no.'

He explained that based on everything he has read about the upcoming series, it seems they are starting fresh, so it would be a bit strange to have him suddenly pop in as Harry Potter. Radcliffe likened the character of Harry Potter to Sherlock Holmes, suggesting that the story was always meant to continue with new iterations.

3 He shared his thoughts on the possibility of appearing in the new Harry Potter series. 3 Daniel Radcliffe is the former student of Hogwarts. 3 The actor portrayed Harry Potter in the original film series.

Acknowledging the lasting impact of the franchise, Radcliffe mentioned that there may be a young child out there whose life is about to change in the coming years, much like his own experience. He reflected on the potential for the new series to captivate a new generation of viewers.

The Harry Potter: The Series has been in the works since 2021 and is set to premiere on the streaming service Max upon completion. It has been reported that Warner Bros. Discovery has enlisted J.K.

Rowling as an executive producer, and the show has been given a green light for a 10-year duration. The series aims to be a faithful adaptation of the original novels, featuring an entirely new cast. Each season of the series will reportedly be based on one of the fantasy novels.