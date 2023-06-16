Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin revealed Their Engagement

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have finally confirmed their engagement.

The actor proposed to the Hungarian model in September 2022.

They plan to have their wedding in Hungary.

After months of speculation, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have finally confirmed their engagement. The actor proposed the Hungarian model in September 2022.

In an interview, the couple opened up about their love story and the decision to keep their engagement a secret. They revealed that they plan to have their wedding in Hungary, where Palvin's extended family resides.

During a Zoom conversation with Sprouse's twin brother, Cole Sprouse, the couple shared that their initial attraction was sparked by their mutual ability to playfully tease and roast each other.

Palvin recalled the moment she fell in love, which happened while discussing the Japanese manga series 'Naruto' and Sprouse did an impression that left a lasting impression on her.

When asked about why they didn't disclose their engagement earlier despite it being leaked in the media back in March, Sprouse expressed his amusement at the demand for full transparency in relationships. He explained that no relationship is completely transparent, and they didn't feel the need to share every aspect of their engagement with the public.

The couple collaborated with Stephen and the V team to create an article that played with the idea of private versus public perception. They wanted to create something tongue-in-cheek about the nature of privacy and share their engagement announcement in a unique way.



