Harrison Ford's Response To Marvel Question Got internet In tizzy

Harrison Ford, known for his quick wit and comical evasion of questions, once again displayed his talent for dodging inquiries, particularly when it came to his rumored role as Red Hulk in the upcoming Marvel film Captain America: 4.

During an interview, the legendary star was directly asked about his character potentially turning into the powerful Red Hulk, referencing the eagle-eyed viewers who noticed his character wearing ripped pants. Ford, in a playful manner, pretended to be clueless and responded with, 'What is the Red Hulk?'

Undeterred, the persistent journalist proceeded to explain the character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hoping to elicit a more revealing response.

However, Ford, ever the master of deflection, turned to his co-star Waller-Bridge and mischievously asked her, 'You knew?'

The response from the Star Wars actor quickly went viral, leaving fans amused and entertained. Comments praising Ford's classic response flooded the internet, with fans appreciating his ability to play dumb for the media.

While some fans speculated that Ford's response was a clever strategy to avoid dropping any plot details due to non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), others believed it was a genuine expression of his humor. There was a consensus among some fans that Ford was intentionally toying with the interviewer, unwilling to provide any spoilers.

Overall, Harrison Ford's comical evasion of questions in the interview delighted fans and showcased his distinctive sense of humor.