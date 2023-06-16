Jennifer Aniston Sent Love To Pal Courteney Cox On Her 59th Birthday

ennifer Aniston expressed her love and well wishes for Courteney Cox.

Aniston's heartfelt birthday tribute garnered over 3 million views within 24 hours.

She shared a carousel of videos and pictures to celebrate the occasion.

On Courteney Cox's 59th birthday, Jennifer Aniston expressed her love and well wishes for her Friends co-star and best friend.

The Morning Show star shared a carousel of videos and pictures to celebrate the occasion, including a clip of them sharing a kiss.

In her caption, Aniston took a moment to wish Cox the happiest of birthdays and highlighted her incredible qualities. She described Cox as having the biggest heart and being one of the most generous humans she knows. Aniston affectionately referred to Cox as 'Cox-N-Hammer' and concluded by saying, 'I love you, Cox-N-Hammer! Happy Birthday.'

Cox, touched by the sweet tribute, responded in the comments, saying, 'I love you Jenny Louise.'

Aniston's heartfelt birthday tribute garnered over 3 million views within 24 hours and received a comment from Reese Witherspoon, another co-star and friend of both actresses.

Witherspoon expressed her love for Cox and called her beautiful, talented, and brilliant, while wishing her a happy birthday.

The love and admiration shared between the Friends co-stars resonated with fans, who appreciated the bond and friendship that has endured beyond the show.