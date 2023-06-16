'John Wick' Producer Shares An Update On Chapter 5 Status

Lionsgate has officially confirmed the production of John Wick 5.

Producer Basil Iwanyk has now provided an update on the movie's current status.

The writers' strike has halted any further progress on the project.

In an interview, Iwanyk expressed that John Wick 4 received such positive reception from both critics and audiences that it felt like a natural progression to move forward with John Wick 5. He emphasized that the project is indeed in development, but the story is yet to be fully formed. They are currently in the process of figuring out what the movie will look and feel like.

Unfortunately, the writers' strike has halted any further progress on the project, adding to the challenges in shaping the upcoming installment. Iwanyk reiterated that until they have a clear vision for the story, the project remains in a state of uncertainty.

Additionally, Iwanyk discussed the pressure they feel to ensure that every installment in the John Wick franchise lives up to the high standards set by its predecessors.

He explained that the team is constantly worried because they have been given an incredible gift by the audience, who love the character of John Wick and the world he inhabits. They are determined not to take advantage of that loyalty and to deliver quality content that meets the expectations already established.



