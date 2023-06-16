Ke Huy Quan's Absence explained By Indiana Jones 5 Director

James Mangold addressed the conspicuous absence of Short Round in the film.

The last Indiana Jones film, 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,' has brought back familiar faces like Marion Ravenwood and Sallah, but one notable absence is Short Round, played by Ke Huy Quan.

In an interview, director James Mangold addressed the conspicuous absence of Short Round in the film. Mangold explained that their primary focus was to create a story that made sense in the present timeline of the movie, which is set in 1969.

They wanted to assemble a narrative that primarily followed Indy himself, with the addition of Helena Shaw (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as a female lead who challenges him. Mangold expressed the desire to avoid simply having another adult character accompanying Indy on his adventure.

Mangold also took the opportunity to praise Ke Huy Quan's career turnaround. He remarked on the thrill of seeing Quan excel in recent projects and how happy he is for Quan to showcase his acting talent and remarkable martial arts skills in a new context.

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' is set to be released in cinemas on June 30.