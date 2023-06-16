Showtime Announced That Billions Will Conclude After Season 7

Showtime has announced that the popular show "Billions" will come to an end.

Chris McCarthy, the head of Showtime and Paramount, praised the show's ability to delve into its unique genre and become a massive hit.

He expressed excitement about partnering with the show's creators, Brian Koppelman and David Levien, to turn 'Billions' into a global franchise. Fans can expect the final season to feature the same intricate dialogue and complex character dynamics that have become beloved hallmarks of the show.

The cast of 'Billions' includes talented stars such as David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Jeffrey DeMunn, Dola Rashad, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker, and Toney Goins.

Previously, series lead Damian Lewis, who had left the show in 2021, announced his return, generating further anticipation among fans.

Since its debut in 2016, 'Billions' has become a mega-hit for Showtime. The seventh season is set to premiere on Friday, August 11, airing on Showtime as well as Paramount+. Fans will have one last chance to immerse themselves in the gripping world of 'Billions' before bidding farewell to the series.