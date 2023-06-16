Ulrika Jonsson Explains aging Process After Insulting Johnny Depp's Fans

Ulrika Jonsson has opened up about her own romantic life and embracing aging.

Ulrika declared that "50 is the new 20" in her life.

She expressed her newfound fearlessness and lack of inhibition as she has grown older.

After criticizing the standing ovation Johnny Depp received at Cannes, Ulrika Jonsson has opened up about her own sex life and embracing aging.

In a candid revelation about her personal life, the 55-year-old TV presenter shared that she feels sexier than ever as she approaches her sixth decade.

Turning 50 had a profound impact on her confidence, allowing her to be more secure in her identity and desires. Ulrika explained that she has learned to accept and embrace the process of getting older, no longer concerned about others' opinions.

According to her column, Ulrika declared that '50 is the new 20' and expressed her newfound fearlessness and lack of inhibition as she has grown older. She enthused that dating in her current phase of life is more thrilling than her experiences in her 20s and 30s, and her sex life has become considerably spicier.

Ulrika's comments about her sex life and aging come in the wake of her criticism of the standing ovation Johnny Depp received at Cannes. In another column for The Sun, she expressed her disappointment over Depp's fans' reaction, citing the judgment of an English High Court case that found him to be a domestic abuser.

Ulrika pointed out that despite the evidence presented by Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard, who detailed allegations of his violent and manipulative behavior, some people still consider him a hero.