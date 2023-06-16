Asia Cup Matches Scheduled In Pakistan Says Najam Sethi

Pakistan Cricket Board confirms hosting two Asia Cup 2023 matches at home.

ACC accepts PCB's proposed hybrid model for the tournament.

Pakistan to host four matches initially before the event moves to Sri Lanka.

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee, Najam Sethi, has confirmed that the national team will have the opportunity to play two Asia Cup 2023 matches on their home ground.

After the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) accepted the PCB's proposed hybrid model for the Asia Cup, fans were eager to know the schedule of the tournament. According to the ACC, Pakistan will host four matches initially, after which the event will move to Sri Lanka for the remaining nine matches.

Since India will be playing their matches in Sri Lanka, it is likely that Pakistan's only group match in their country will be against Nepal. The other three matches in Pakistan are expected to feature teams from the second group, which includes Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.

Former Test cricketer Rashid Latif created confusion among fans when he tweeted that Pakistan would play two matches in Lahore during the Asia Cup. The tweet quickly went viral on social media.

The chairman of the PCB management committee, Najam Sethi, has now confirmed that the host country will indeed have the opportunity to play at least two matches at their home venue. Sethi mentioned that they are currently working on finalizing the schedule and urged everyone to wait and watch for the official announcement.

The Asia Cup will be played in two phases, from August 31 to September 17, in the 50-over format. Notably, Nepal will participate in its first-ever Asian event. This tournament will serve as preparation for the Asian teams ahead of the ICC World Cup in India.

