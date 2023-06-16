Mohammad Rizwan Likely To Miss GT20 Amid Test Series Against Sri Lanka

Mohammad Rizwan will travel to Sri Lanka for Test series.

GT20 will feature Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik among other Pakistanis.

GT20 will be played from July 16 to July 28.

Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistani team's wicketkeeper and batsman, is probably going to miss the forthcoming Global T20 League Canada.

The Vancouver Knights have signed Rizwan for the third season of the league, which runs from July 20 to August 6.

The sources claim that from July 16 to July 28, Pakistan would play two Test matches against Sri Lanka. Rizwan will travel with the Pakistani team for the Test series because he is the team's first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman.

For the final few league games, he might be available to his side.

Rizwan and Babar Azam are not present at the current training camp for the Test series, it should be mentioned. Both of them will be performing Hajj with their families.

The league will feature appearances by Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, and Zaman Khan, among others.

The Toronto Nationals have chosen Afridi as their star player. The flashy all-rounder's most recent appearance was in Qatar's Legends League Cricket (LLC), where he helped the Asian Lions win the championship.

Malik will play for the Mississauga Panthers as an icon player.

Complete list of Pakistani players in GT20 Canada

Vancouver Knights: Muhammad Rizwan (Icon)

Mississauga Panthers: Shoaib Malik (Icon), Azam Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani

Surrey Jaguars:Iftikhar Ahmed (Marquee), Muhammad Haris

Toronto Nationals: Shahid Afridi (Marquee), Zaman Khan, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafiq

Brampton: Hussain Talat, Usama Mir

Montreal: Abbas Afridi