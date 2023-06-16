Pakistan To Play Two Asia Cup Matches In Lahore: Rashid Latif

Pakistan will host 2 Asia Cup matches in Lahore, says Rashid Latif.

India will not participate in the matches held in Pakistan.

Nepal will participate in its first-ever Asian competition.

Rashid Latif, a former Test cricketer who is now a prominent sports analyst on national television, claimed that Pakistan will host two Asia Cup matches in Lahore.

Before the Asian tournament advances to Sri Lanka, Pakistan will host four matches, according to a statement from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, and other nations besides India will visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

Pakistan's lone group encounter would be against Nepal because India's matches would be played in Sri Lanka. The second group, which also includes Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan, is where the remaining three games in Pakistan are most likely to be played.

However, Latif asserted on Twitter that the host nation will play two games at home rather than only one.

'Pakistan is playing its two matches in Lahore, one against Nepal and the second match can be played against any team of Group B which includes Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan,' he wrote.

From August 31 to September 17 in two phases, the Asia Cup will be played in a 50-over format. Nepal will participate in its first-ever Asian competition. The Asian nations will benefit from this competition as they get ready for the ICC World Cup in India.

Due to political reasons, BCCI declined to attend the Asia Cup in Pakistan last year.

PCB had presented two choices in the hybrid model to preserve the event's hosting rights. In the first choice, Pakistan was to host all other matches while India was to play its games at a neutral site. Another alternative called for the first phase's first four group stage matches to be played in Pakistan, while the second phase's Indian team matches and the subsequent stage matches, including the championship match, were to be played at a neutral site.

On Thursday, the hybrid model's second option was approved.