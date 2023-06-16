Shahid Afridi Says Pakistan's World Cup Win In Front Of Indian Crowd Will Be Even More Joyous

Shahid Afridi supports Pakistan playing against India in Ahmedabad during the ICC World Cup.

He believes a victory in front of an Indian crowd would be more enjoyable.

Afridi urges Pakistan to embrace the challenge and participate in the match.

Legendary former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi expressed his support for playing against India in Ahmedabad during the upcoming ICC World Cup, stating that a victory for Pakistan in front of a packed Indian crowd would be even more enjoyable.

Afridi emphasized that Pakistan should embrace the challenge and participate in the match against India.

'Why are they declining to play on Ahmedabad pitches? Does it hurl fire or is it haunted?' Afridi inquired.

3 Afridi urges Pakistan to embrace the challenge and participate in the match. 3 Shahid Afridi supports Pakistan playing against India in Ahmedabad during the ICC World Cup. 3 He believes a victory in front of an Indian crowd would be more enjoyable.

'Go and play — go, play and win. If these are the foreseen challenges, then the only way to overcome them is through a comprehensive victory. What matters at the end of the day is the Pakistan team's win. The crux only and only lies in there. Take this rather positively. If they [India] are comfortable there, you should go, pull a victory in front of a packed Indian crowd and show them what you got,' he added.

Despite initial reservations from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about playing their World Cup match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium, it has been confirmed by an ESPNcricinfo report that the Pakistan vs India match will indeed be held in Ahmedabad.

The report also states that Pakistan will play their World Cup matches at five venues, namely Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. The tournament will commence with a match between defending champions England and the runners-up of the ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand, on October 5.