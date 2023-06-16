Customs Intelligence continued efforts against smuggled cigarettes.

Customs seizes smuggled cigarettes worth Rs303 mn in ten days/

The largest cache was seized in Balochistan

KARACHI: Customs Intelligence has seized smuggled cigarettes worth Rs. 303 million during the last ten days in its operations across the country.

3 The largest cache was seized in Balochistan 3 Customs Intelligence continued efforts against smuggled cigarettes. 3 Customs seizes smuggled cigarettes worth Rs303 mn in ten days/

The largest cache was seized in Balochistan, where Customs Intelligence under the directives of DG Faiz Ahmed seized 4,280,000 sticks of foreign brands of cigarettes valued at Rs114.2 million.

In Sindh, eight operations have resulted in the seizure of 1,420,700 sticks of cigarettes valued at Rs69.7 million.

The operations continued in Punjab where the Customs Intelligence team seized 1,294,000 sticks of smuggled cigarettes, valued at Rs75.3 million. KP Customs Intelligence has seized 1,155,000 sticks of smuggled cigarettes valued at Rs43.9 million.

During the last ten days Customs Intelligence has seized 8,149,700 sticks of smuggled cigarettes, valued at Rs303 million. This takes the tally of seizures of smuggled cigarettes by the Customs Intelligence in the current fiscal year to 33,994,850 sticks, valued at Rs1324 million.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad lauded the efforts of Customs Intelligence teams in Quetta, Karachi, Multan, Gwadar, Hyderabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar.

He acknowledged that despite minimal human resources and logistics, Customs Intelligence is effectively making efforts to eradicate the menace of smuggling in general and of smuggled cigarettes in particular.

Earlier on June 11, Customs Enforcement Quetta carried out a series of raids under the instructions of Member Customs (Operations) Mukarram Jah Ansari.

Led by Chief Collector Balochistan Muhammad Saleem and Collector Enforcement Quetta Irfan ur Rehman, the enforcement team has made significant strides in curbing this illicit trade.

Customs Enforcement Quetta’s Mobile Squad intercepted a truck on Airport Road loaded with a whopping 17,640 sticks of cigarettes of various brands. The market value of the seized cigarettes is estimated to be a staggering Rs102.05 million.

This breakthrough comes on the heels of a recent operation where the Customs Enforcement Quetta foiled an attempt to smuggle cigarettes in buses.

A total of 3,850 sticks of cigarettes, valued at approximately Rs9.6 million were seized concealed in cavities within the passenger buses. The operation took place on Sariab Road in Quetta.

Chief Collector Balochistan Muhammad Saleem expressed satisfaction with the ongoing operations and commended the efforts of the enforcement teams.

He emphasized that the Customs Enforcement Quetta will continue to intensify its efforts to identify and dismantle smuggling networks involved in the illegal trade of cigarettes.