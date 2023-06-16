May 9 Incident: LHC Directs To Quickly Complete Identification Parade Across Province

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the session judges and special courts to complete the identification parade of the people involved in May 9 incident across the province in 48 hours, Bol News reported.

LHC Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh has issued a 13-page order on plea of a citizen Muhammad Ramzan. The registrar has been directed to send copies of the order to all the session judges and Punjab inspector general.

The verdict said that the identification parade was delayed which violated citizens’ freedom.

The ruling said, “Every human being has the right to live with dignity, freedom, and security. International human rights law also speak of the freedom of citizens. The arrest has far reaching implications for the accused, his family and in some cases the society as well.”

The verdict said people could not differentiate between pre-conviction arrest and post-conviction arrest.

Arrest of a person should be based on solid evidence and only when there was no other option, the judgment paper read.

International human rights groups had also expressed serious concerns over pre-trial detention, the ruling added.