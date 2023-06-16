SC Adjourns Review Of Judgment Act Case Hearing Till 19th

Article 199 had given special authority to the high courts as well.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday adjourned the case pertaining to Punjab elections and review of judgment act till June 19, Bol News reported.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lawyer requested for giving arguments on the petitions against the review act.

The attorney general said the Article 199 had given special authority to the high courts as well. There was a right for intra-court appeal against the Article 199. An appeal could be made under Article 185/3 against the verdict under Article 199.

Supreme Court’s Article 184/3’s domain was vast, he said adding that under Article 199 the affected person contacted the high court in individual capacity. The attorney general said the authority of Article 184/3 was related to common interest.

“Due to vast scope of the review petition, the parties could convince the court fully. Due to restricted circle, the affected people did not file the review. With a wide scope in the law, the hearing of the larger bench has also been included with the same idea,” the Attorney General said adding that a larger bench did not mean that the judges who announced verdict earlier will not be involved.

If the three-member bench decided, two more judges would hear the case with them in the review, he said.

“Review cannot be termed as appeal. Nowhere in the law in question is it written that appeal and revision are the same thing,” said Justice Munib Akhtar. The real question was whether to treat the revision as an appeal, he asked.

“Not every appeal to the Supreme Court falls under Article 185,” said the Attorney General. Appeals against High Court decisions come to the Supreme Court under Article 185, he said.

Appeals against the Tribunal in the Competition Commission and the Election Act also come directly to the Supreme Court, he added.

In the new law, appeals have been given the status of review, Justice Munib Akhtar said.

Apparently, the new law says revision and appeal are the same thing, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan said.

Revisional jurisdiction not extended to appellate jurisdiction. A different bench hears the case in appeal, the Attorney General said. Under the new law, the number of review hearing judges will be increased, he maintained.

The Chief Justice said so, scope of appeal and revision are different and there cannot be a re-hearing in revision. You want to give an option to the victims in Article 184/3, we welcome this option of recourse, he said.

The Supreme Court is vested with full judicial power in the Constitution, the Attorney General said. By exercising the power of absolute justice, the Court may extend the scope of review itself, he said.

“You yourself have admitted that appeals and revisions have been mixed up,” Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan said

