Indian Troops Martyr Five Kashmiri Youth In Kupwara

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred five youth in Kupwara district on Friday, Bol News reported.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Jumgund area of the district.

The Indian troops used heavy weapons during the operation and claimed killing five persons in Jumgund area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

On the other hand, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in different areas, including Makhyala and Bainch villages of Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Meanwhile, during a search operation in Krishnaghati area, Indian Army Public Relations Officer (PRO) Lt Col Devender Anand in Jammu claimed that a weapon, two pouches and two rucksacks were seized.

The recovered items include one AK-47 rifle with nine magazines and 438 rounds, two pistols with four magazines and 60 rounds, six hand grenades and medicines, he added.