It Was PTI’s Job To Unite Leaders For Karachi Mayor Election: Saeed Ghani

Saeed Ghani said Murtaza Wahab was elected mayor of Karachi.

He said in 13 towns, PPP’s chairmen and deputy chairman were elected.

“They will live up to the trust of the citizens of Karachi," he said.

KARACHI: Sindh Labor Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday said it was the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s duty to unite their leaders for polling for elections of the mayor and deputy mayor of Karachi, Bol News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Saeed Ghani said Murtaza Wahab was elected mayor and Salman Murad deputy mayor of Karachi on June 15. He said in Karachi’s 13 towns, PPP’s chairmen and deputy chairman were elected.

“They will live up to the trust of the citizens of Karachi and solve the problems. Since the first day, we have been saying to work together with all the parties,” he said.

He said Jamaat e Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman used to cry about snatching seats.

The PPP leader said 15, 20 days ago, the PTI announced to support the Jamaat-e-Islami, however, there was intense grouping in the PTI from the beginning and after the incident of May 9 they could not remain united. So, it was the PTI’s job to unite their local leaders, he said.

He said Jamaat-e-Islami probably wanted them to get the PTI vote for them, whereas, the PTI members kept saying that they were not taken into confidence.

Saeed Ghani said the PPP was accused of buying members and keeping them into custody. Show us, if an action had been taken against a member, if there was a case, he said.

He said it was not their job to bring Firdous Shamim Naqvi from jail. Firdous Shamim did not take oath, so he was not even entitled to vote, he maintained.

“We did not set up any camp and did not call any worker. The Election Commission of Pakistan had called a meeting of all the members. The meeting decided that all the gates will be closed at 11:00 am,” the Sindh labor minister said.

It was a duty of the political parties to bring in all the voters by 11:00 am, he said adding that the polling hall’s gate was closed at 11:00 and he was there at the gate till 11:20 and nobody showed up there.