Man Charged With Three Counts Of Murder In Nottingham Attacks

Web DeskAP - World 16 Jun , 2023 07:46 PM

  • Victims: 19-year-old students and a 65-year-old school caretaker.
  • Calocane also charged with three counts of attempted murder for van incident.
  • Three individuals struck by van, one in critical condition.

Man Charged with the Murders of Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar, and Ian Coates in Nottingham

A 31-year-old man named Valdo Calocane has been charged with the murder of three individuals in Nottingham. The victims, Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19-year-old students, and Ian Coates, a 65-year-old school caretaker, were stabbed during the early morning hours of Tuesday.

In addition, the man, Valdo Calocane, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following an incident where three individuals were struck by a van, resulting in injuries including one person in critical condition. Mr. Calocane, who does not have a permanent address, is scheduled to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.


