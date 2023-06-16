German Police Seek Public Assistance: Appeal For Images Of Attack On Americans

Suspect arrested and held on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Police appeal for visual evidence from witnesses, set up dedicated website for submissions.

Marienbruecke, a popular viewpoint for photographing the castle, is where the incident occurred.

Authorities in southern Germany are requesting visual evidence, including photographs and videos, from witnesses of an incident near Neuschwanstein Castle. Allegedly, an American man pushed two women down a steep incline, resulting in the death of one of them. Following the attack, a suspect was apprehended.

3 Marienbruecke, a popular viewpoint for photographing the castle, is where the incident occurred. 3 Suspect arrested and held on charges of murder and attempted murder. 3 Police appeal for visual evidence from witnesses, set up dedicated website for submissions.

Police have established a dedicated website for submissions and have received approximately twelve thus far. However, they anticipate that numerous additional images were captured by tourists present during the incident.

“We are looking for photographs which, by chance, show two young women and a man (approx. 30 years old) who were staying east of the Marienbruecke,” Kempten police said on their website. “These persons may have been walking together or separately.”

The Marienbruecke, also known as Mary's Bridge, is a well-known spot for capturing photographs of Neuschwanstein Castle, a renowned 19th-century castle constructed by King Ludwig II of Bavaria.

Based on the initial investigation by the police, the suspect encountered two female tourists, both Americans aged 21 and 22, while on a hiking trail. He enticed them to follow him onto a path leading to a viewpoint.

According to Holger Stabik, a police spokesperson, the suspect assaulted the younger woman, prompting the older woman to come to her aid.

The suspect then proceeded to strangle the older woman and pushed her down a steep slope. Prosecutors stated that the assailant subsequently made an apparent attempt to sexually assault the 21-year-old before pushing her down the slope as well. The fall from a height of nearly 50 meters (165 feet) caused her to land close to her friend.

Mountain rescuers retrieved both women from the scene. The 21-year-old was airlifted to a hospital with severe injuries and tragically passed away later. The 22-year-old remains hospitalized but is responsive, according to the police.

The authorities have not disclosed the identities of the victims or provided additional information about them. Similarly, the suspect's identity has not been revealed. He is currently being held in custody on charges of murder and attempted murder, as stated by prosecutors.

It is unclear how long the suspect had been in the country. The US Embassy in Berlin acknowledged the incident, and the consulate in Munich is in contact with the local authorities.















