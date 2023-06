Gold Rate in Faisalabad Droped Today - 16 June 2023

The drop in gold rates may be a result of the strengthening of the local currency.

Global market trends such as a strong US dollar or increased stock market performance can also impact gold rates.

Individuals who were planning to sell their gold may want to hold off until prices recover, while those looking to invest in gold may find this a good opportunity to buy.

The gold rates in Faisalabad saw a decrease on 16 June 2023, with the price of 24K per tola falling by -0.45% to reach PKR. 221,949, according to data shared by the local market associations.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24K gold also saw a decline of PKR -860, closing at PKR 189,700.

3 Individuals who were planning to sell their gold may want to hold off until prices recover, while those looking to invest in gold may find this a good opportunity to buy. 3 The drop in gold rates may be a result of the strengthening of the local currency. 3 Global market trends such as a strong US dollar or increased stock market performance can also impact gold rates.

GOLD PURITY RATE Gold 24k per Ounce 589,967 Gold 24K per 10 Grams 189,700 Gold 24K per Tola 221,949 Gold 22k per Ounce 543,255 Gold 22K per 10 Grams 174,680 Gold 22K per Tola 204,376

The fall in gold prices was attributed to the decrease in the international market, as well as a drop in demand due to the resulting economic uncertainties. Despite the decline, experts suggest that gold remains a valuable investment option for those looking for a safe haven in times of economic instability.