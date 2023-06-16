Gold Rate in Sialkot Droped Today - 16 June 2023

- The drop in gold rates may be a result of the strengthening of the local currency.
- Global market trends such as a strong US dollar or increased stock market performance can also impact gold rates.
- Individuals who were planning to sell their gold may want to hold off until prices recover, while those looking to invest in gold may find this a good opportunity to buy.
The gold rates in Sialkot saw a decrease on 16 June 2023, with the price of 24K per tola falling by -0.87% to reach PKR. 222,183, according to data shared by the local market associations.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24K gold also saw a decline of PKR -1,660, closing at PKR 189,900.
|GOLD PURITY
|RATE
|Gold 24k per Ounce
|590,589
|Gold 24K per 10 Grams
|189,900
|Gold 24K per Tola
|222,183
|Gold 22k per Ounce
|546,116
|Gold 22K per 10 Grams
|175,600
|Gold 22K per Tola
|205,452
The fall in gold prices was attributed to the decrease in the international market, as well as a drop in demand due to the resulting economic uncertainties. Despite the decline, experts suggest that gold remains a valuable investment option for those looking for a safe haven in times of economic instability.
