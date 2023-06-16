Pope Francis Makes A Speedy Recovery, Discharged From Hospital After Surgery

Pope Francis discharged after hernia surgery, his second hospitalization this year.

The 86-year-old pontiff in good spirits, humorously states "still alive!"

Surgeon confident in Pope's recovery, expects him to fulfill duties effectively.

After undergoing a hernia operation, Pope Francis has been discharged from a hospital in Rome after a nine-day stay. Earlier this year, he had received treatment for a chest infection, marking his second hospitalization in 2023.

The 86-year-old pontiff appeared in high spirits as he left Gemelli Hospital on Friday, responding to well-wishers by humorously stating, 'still alive!' On his way back to the Vatican, Pope Francis made a brief stop at Rome's Santa Maria Maggiore church for prayer.

His surgeon, Dr Sergio Alfieri, expressed confidence in the Pope's recovery, stating that he was now in good health and able to travel. Dr Alfieri also noted that the Pope would be able to fulfill his duties more effectively without the discomfort caused by the hernia, becoming a stronger leader.

The Pope traditionally takes a break in July, but he has upcoming visits to Portugal and Mongolia scheduled for August. According to Dr. Alfieri, the Pope has already resumed his work, but has been advised to rest more this time due to important commitments he intends to honor.

After a three-hour surgery last Wednesday, where the Pope received a mesh prosthetic in his abdominal wall under general anesthesia, doctors advised him against delivering his usual Sunday blessing from a hospital balcony to avoid straining the affected area.

The Vatican has confirmed that the Pope will lead the angelus prayer this Sunday, but the general audience scheduled for next Wednesday will be canceled to ensure his post-surgery recovery. Pope Francis has experienced various health issues in recent years, including a 10-day hospitalization in 2021 for colon surgery, withdrawal from Friday audiences due to a fever last month, and the use of a cane and wheelchair due to knee pain.

Pope Francis continues to be actively involved in public affairs and demonstrates engagement despite his health challenges. In response to the recent fishing boat tragedy off southern Greece, the Pope expressed deep sadness over the devastating loss of life.

Furthermore, reports suggest that he has dismissed the idea of stepping down from his position due to health concerns, emphasizing that leading the Church relies on mental acuity rather than physical ability. Last year, he reportedly stated to an aide, 'You don't run the Church with a knee but with a head.'















