Japan Raises Age Of Consent To 16, Strengthening Legal Protections For Minors

Japan has increased its age of consent from 13, one of the lowest in the world, to 16 years old through significant reforms in sex crime legislation.

The reforms, which include stricter requirements for rape prosecution and the criminalization of voyeurism, have been unanimously approved by the upper house of parliament. Advocacy groups, such as Human Rights Now based in Tokyo, have praised the reforms as a significant advancement in protecting human rights.

The recent change in Japan's age of consent, which has been raised from 13 to 16 years old, has been commended by advocacy group Human Rights Now for sending a strong message against sexual violence towards children.

This update brings Japan in line with other countries where the age of consent is 16 or higher, such as Britain, France, Germany, and China. Although the previous age of consent had remained unchanged since 1907, regional ordinances banning 'lewd' acts with minors had effectively raised the age of consent to 18 in some parts of Japan.

The new law provides an exemption from prosecution for teen couples within a five-year age difference, provided both partners are over 13. Previous revisions to Japan's criminal code in 2017 were deemed inadequate by campaigners, and in 2019, a series of acquittals in rape cases led to nationwide protests. The previous requirement of proving victim incapacitation due to violence and intimidation was criticized for placing blame on the victims themselves.

The recently passed bill includes specific examples that clarify the grounds for rape prosecutions, such as cases involving victims under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fear, or perpetrators taking advantage of their social status.

These clarifications aim to ensure more consistent court verdicts rather than making it easier or harder to secure rape convictions. The bill also introduces a new offense called 'visitation request offense,' which penalizes individuals who coerce children under 16 into meeting for sexual purposes using intimidation, seduction, or money.

This offense carries a maximum prison sentence of one year or a fine of 500,000 yen ($3,500). The reforms also criminalize voyeurism for the first time, imposing penalties of up to three years' imprisonment or a fine of up to three million yen for secretly filming private body parts, underwear, or indecent acts without a justifiable reason.

While some residents like Sohei Ikeda welcome the reforms, others like 22-year-old student Natsuki Sunaga express skepticism about their effectiveness in preventing incidents of secret filming.











