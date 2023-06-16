JPY TO PKR and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan - 16 June 2023

- Pakistani Rupee Remains Stable Against Japanese Yen Today
Japanese Yen to Pakistani Rupee Buying exchange rate is Pakistani Rupee 2.02 as per Inter-bank currency rates and JPY to Pakistani Rupee selling exchange rate for 1 Japanese Yen is Pakistani Rupee 2.05 Updated on, 16 June 2023. Japanese Yen to Pakistani Rupee Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.
JPY to Pakistani Rupee (Japanese Yen Rate in Pakistan)
|Date
|Buying
|Selling
|Today
|2.02
|2.05
JPY to Pakistani Rupee and other currency rates in Pakistan
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|194.35
|194.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.97
|British Pound
|GBP
|362.08
|362.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|215.18
|215.68
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.65
|41.75
|Euro
|EUR
|309.56
|310.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|36.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|930.32
|931.94
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.45
|62.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.04
|173.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.93
|25.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.33
|739.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.97
|78.97
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.42
|76.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213.59
|214.09
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.72
|26.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.04
|317.54
|Thai Baht
|THB
|8.25
|8.29
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|78.04
|78.19
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.68
|287.18
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.
