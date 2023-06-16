Can You Crack The Code? Spot The Sneaky Difference In Two Identical Images

Instagram page @opticalillusions shared Toy Story image puzzle

Challenge: spot the difference between two images

Post received 1300+ likes and comments

If you enjoy keeping your mind engaged, one way to do so is by solving puzzles and optical illusions.

These challenges often leave people perplexed as they search for answers. An Instagram page called @opticalillusions recently shared an image featuring a scene from Toy Story and asked viewers to spot the difference between the two images.

This particular post has garnered over 1300 likes and received numerous comments with people sharing their answers.

If you weren't able to spot the difference, we can assist you. Direct your attention to Buzz Lightyear's chin in both images.

In the first image, there is a small black mark, whereas, in the second image, the mark is absent.



