Apple IPhone 7 Plus Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 16 Jun , 2023 07:27 AM

  • Apple iPhone 7 Plus has 5.5-inch Retina HD display.
  • It has A10 Fusion chip.
  • It has a dual-camera system with 12-megapixel sensors.

The Apple iPhone 7 Plus is a powerful and feature-rich smartphone that offers an enhanced user experience. With its sleek design and advanced technology, it has become a popular choice among smartphone enthusiasts.

The iPhone 7 Plus features a large 5.5-inch Retina HD display, providing sharp and vibrant visuals. It is powered by the A10 Fusion chip, which offers impressive performance and efficient multitasking capabilities.

The device also boasts a dual-camera system with 12-megapixel sensors, allowing users to capture stunning photos and videos with optical zoom and depth-of-field effects.

One notable feature of the iPhone 7 Plus is its water and dust resistance, providing added durability and peace of mind. It also includes a Touch ID fingerprint sensor for secure authentication and Apple Pay transactions.

With its iOS operating system, users have access to a wide range of apps and services through the App Store. Additionally, the iPhone 7 Plus supports Siri, Apple's intelligent virtual assistant, for convenient voice commands and assistance.

Overall, the Apple iPhone 7 Plus offers a premium smartphone experience with its powerful performance, impressive camera capabilities, and seamless integration with Apple's ecosystem.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 7 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-

Apple iPhone 7 Plus specifications

Build OS iOS 10.01 upgradable to IOS 10.02
Dimensions 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm
Weight 188 g
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
Colors Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300)
Processor CPU Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2 x Hurricane & 2 x Zephyr)
Chipset Apple A10 Fusion
GPU PowerVR Series7XT Plus (six-core graphics)
Display Technology LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size 5.5 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
Extra Features Wide Gamut display, 3D Touch display + home button, Display Zoom
Memory Built-in 32GB built-in,3GB RAM
Card No
Camera Main Dual 12 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), 1/3', PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 56mm (telephoto), 1/3.6', AF, 2x optical zoom, Quad-LED dual-tone flash
Features Phase detection, 1/3' sensor size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR + photo/panorama), Video ([email protected][email protected],[email protected][email protected])
Front 7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm (standard), Face detection, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
Radio No
USB v3.0, reversible connector; Smart connector
NFC Yes
Data GPRS,EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint
Audio 3.5 mm to lightning headphone adapter, Speakerphone
Browser HTML5 (Safari)
Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Games built-in + downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified - dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud cloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay �+ Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Waterproof, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Image editor
Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 2900 mAh
Standby up to 384 hrs
Talktime up to 21 hrs
Musicplay up to 60 hrs

