Apple IPhone 7 Plus Price In Pakistan & Specs

- Apple iPhone 7 Plus has 5.5-inch Retina HD display.
- It has A10 Fusion chip.
- It has a dual-camera system with 12-megapixel sensors.
The Apple iPhone 7 Plus is a powerful and feature-rich smartphone that offers an enhanced user experience. With its sleek design and advanced technology, it has become a popular choice among smartphone enthusiasts.
The iPhone 7 Plus features a large 5.5-inch Retina HD display, providing sharp and vibrant visuals. It is powered by the A10 Fusion chip, which offers impressive performance and efficient multitasking capabilities.
The device also boasts a dual-camera system with 12-megapixel sensors, allowing users to capture stunning photos and videos with optical zoom and depth-of-field effects.
One notable feature of the iPhone 7 Plus is its water and dust resistance, providing added durability and peace of mind. It also includes a Touch ID fingerprint sensor for secure authentication and Apple Pay transactions.
With its iOS operating system, users have access to a wide range of apps and services through the App Store. Additionally, the iPhone 7 Plus supports Siri, Apple's intelligent virtual assistant, for convenient voice commands and assistance.
Overall, the Apple iPhone 7 Plus offers a premium smartphone experience with its powerful performance, impressive camera capabilities, and seamless integration with Apple's ecosystem.
Apple iPhone 7 Plus price in Pakistan
The Apple iPhone 7 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-
Apple iPhone 7 Plus specifications
|Build
|OS
|iOS 10.01 upgradable to IOS 10.02
|Dimensions
|158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2 x Hurricane & 2 x Zephyr)
|Chipset
|Apple A10 Fusion
|GPU
|PowerVR Series7XT Plus (six-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|Wide Gamut display, 3D Touch display + home button, Display Zoom
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB built-in,3GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), 1/3', PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 56mm (telephoto), 1/3.6', AF, 2x optical zoom, Quad-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, 1/3' sensor size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR + photo/panorama), Video ([email protected], [email protected],[email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm (standard), Face detection, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|No
|USB
|v3.0, reversible connector; Smart connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS,EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint
|Audio
|3.5 mm to lightning headphone adapter, Speakerphone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified - dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud cloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay �+ Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Waterproof, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Image editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 2900 mAh
|Standby
|up to 384 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 21 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 60 hrs
