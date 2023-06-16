Apple IPhone 7 Plus Price In Pakistan & Specs

Apple iPhone 7 Plus has 5.5-inch Retina HD display.

It has A10 Fusion chip.

It has a dual-camera system with 12-megapixel sensors.

The Apple iPhone 7 Plus is a powerful and feature-rich smartphone that offers an enhanced user experience. With its sleek design and advanced technology, it has become a popular choice among smartphone enthusiasts.

The iPhone 7 Plus features a large 5.5-inch Retina HD display, providing sharp and vibrant visuals. It is powered by the A10 Fusion chip, which offers impressive performance and efficient multitasking capabilities.

The device also boasts a dual-camera system with 12-megapixel sensors, allowing users to capture stunning photos and videos with optical zoom and depth-of-field effects.

One notable feature of the iPhone 7 Plus is its water and dust resistance, providing added durability and peace of mind. It also includes a Touch ID fingerprint sensor for secure authentication and Apple Pay transactions.

With its iOS operating system, users have access to a wide range of apps and services through the App Store. Additionally, the iPhone 7 Plus supports Siri, Apple's intelligent virtual assistant, for convenient voice commands and assistance.

Overall, the Apple iPhone 7 Plus offers a premium smartphone experience with its powerful performance, impressive camera capabilities, and seamless integration with Apple's ecosystem.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 7 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-

Apple iPhone 7 Plus specifications