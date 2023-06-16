NFL Hall Of Famer Ray Lewis Mourns On His Son's Death

Ray Lewis III, son of NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, passed away at 28.

Younger brother Rahsaan Lewis confirmed the news on Instagram.

Ray Lewis III was a talented athlete and a promising young man.

The terrible death of Ray Lewis III, the 28-year-old son of NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, has been reported.

The younger Lewis, a college football player who followed in his father's footsteps, passed away unexpectedly, leaving his family and the football community in sadness.

Many concerns remain unanswered as a result of the lack of disclosure of information regarding Ray Lewis III's death. His younger brother Rahsaan Lewis confirmed the information and sent a touching Instagram message expressing his shock and grief. Rahsaan praised his brother as a genuine angel and expressed his wish for him to be free of the suffering he was experiencing. He expressed his ardent love for Ray and vowed to uphold his honor.

The beginning of Ray Lewis III's athletic career was his time as a standout running back at Lake Mary Prep High School in Florida. During his senior season, he ran for 1,898 yards and 20 touchdowns while also contributing 676 yards and four more scores through receiving.

Ray played for the Miami Hurricanes, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, and Virginia Union Panthers while continuing his football career in college. He wanted to distinguish himself from his father's renowned legacy while he pursued his passion in the field.

The community at Virginia Union University has been severely touched by the terrible death of Ray Lewis III. He was praised by associate head coach Diego Ryland as a wonderful young man and a superb teammate. The entire campus is praying for the grieving family and supporting them as they get through this trying time.

Ray Lewis III has musical ambitions in addition to his interest in football. He participated actively in the Champions Indoor Football League as a player for the Wyoming Mustangs.