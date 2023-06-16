Abdul Razzaq Reveals Harbhajan Singh’s Adoration For Pakistani Dramas

Abdul Razzaq disclosed that Harbhajan has a fondness for Pakistani stage dramas.

On the cricket field, Pakistani and Indian players may appear as fierce rivals, but off the field, they share a remarkable camaraderie. Recently, the talented Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq appeared on Nadir Ali's podcast, where he shared an interesting story about the Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, highlighting his witty and friendly nature.

Abdul Razzaq disclosed that Harbhajan Singh has a fondness for the famous stage dramas of Pakistani comedians. He mentioned that Harbhajan had requested for CDs of Pakistani Punjabi stage dramas from him. Abdul Razzaq personally delivered 30 to 40 CDs to Harbhajan Singh, as he always carried them with him, particularly during long tours like the one in West Indies. The cricketers would watch these dramas together as a way to pass the time.

Here is what Abdul Razzaq shared:

Pakistani dramas gained significant popularity in India, with shows like 'Ankahi,' 'Tanhayan,' 'Dhoop Kinare,' and 'Bakra Qiston per' being highly favoured. People used to watch these shows through cassettes and CDs, further showcasing the cross-cultural appeal of Pakistani entertainment in India.