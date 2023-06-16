Aisha Khan's Daughter Mahnoor Malik Wins Hearts With Her Adorable Clicks

Play

Aisha Khan is among the few celebrities who chose to exit the entertainment industry during the height of their success.

With her debut project 'Mehendi,' she swiftly captured the hearts of millions, paving her way to become one of the most accomplished actors of her time. Demonstrating versatility in diverse roles, Aisha achieved tremendous success in both films and dramas.

However, at the pinnacle of her career, she decided to tie the knot with Major Uqbah Malik and bid farewell to showbiz.

Currently, she enjoys motherhood, nurturing her son and daughter.

Aisha Khan's daughter, Mahnoor Malik, has been capturing hearts with her adorable presence, and we have been witnessing her growth firsthand. Recently, Aisha treated Mahnoor to a delightful haircut, and she looked absolutely charming as she posed with her new hairstyle.



