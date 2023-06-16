Aliza Sultan Khan Shines In Stunning Photoshoot For Modelling Project

Play

Aliza Sultan Khan and Feroze Khan's custody battle attracts significant attention after their divorce

Legal notices issued to industry supporters amid allegations of domestic violence

Aliza and Feroze currently working through custody and settlement matters while focusing on their individual careers

Aliza Sultan Khan and Feroze Khan garnered significant attention when they engaged in a legal custody battle following their divorce. The former couple shares two children, a son named Sultan and a daughter named Fatima.

Their divorce was contentious, and it led to legal notices being issued to various individuals in the industry who supported Aliza's claims of domestic violence.

Aliza and Feroze are currently in the process of determining custody and settlement, but they have moved on individually and are focused on building their careers.

Aliza Sultan Khan has ventured into the world of blogging and modelling, taking on various projects in these fields. Recently, she participated in a new project where she was seen wearing Western outfits, and her behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures showcased her beauty and style.

Aliza confidently embraces her sense of fashion and isn't afraid to express it.







