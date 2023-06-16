Baby Baji's Milad Sequence Captivates Fans With Love

In episode 23 of Baby Baji, a beautiful Milad sequence was depicted.

Baby Baji boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with Samina Ahmed, Saud Qasmi, Javeria Saud, Hassan Ahmed, Sunita Marshall, Junaid Niazi, Tuba Anwar, Fazal Hussian, and Aina Asif. Mansoor Ahmed has penned the script, while Tehseen Khan directs the show.

Centred around a joint family system, Baby Baji portrays the lives of brothers residing together with their parents and respective families. In episode 23 of the drama, a beautiful Milad sequence was depicted, featuring Javeria Saud's captivating recitation of a Naat. The depiction of this religious ritual has garnered significant praise, with fans commending Javeria Saud for her enchanting delivery.

The viewers are thoroughly enjoying the Milad scenes, expressing their delight in seeing cultural and religious aspects being showcased in the drama. Many fans have mentioned that they feel a stronger connection to the show when it reflects their own culture.

Javeria Saud's melodious voice, which she previously showcased while reciting Naats on PTV, has also been praised. Social media users are encouraging drama makers to continue portraying cultural elements and have expressed their love for the beautiful scenes.